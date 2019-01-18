All Aboard! Stahl updates Chamber on port of call plans

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl was the featured speaker at and event hosted by the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce last Thursday, Jan. 10. Part of an ongoing guest speaker series called “Coffee and Conversation,” Stahl’s spoke of making the Island a cruise ship port of call in order to promote economic development.

Noting that there hasn’t been a new cruise ship port built since 1969, Stahl posed the question of the Island becoming the newest one. “Could we become the next port of call?” Stahl said.

He reported the Island could see an estimated $20 million economic impact from one ship visiting the area per week.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.