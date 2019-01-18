Comments welcome: FERC hosts public hearing on Annova LNG draft EIS

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

Turnout was small at a public hearing hosted by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) at the Port Isabel Event and Cultural Center (PIECC) last Thursday evening.

Thursday’s meeting was a chance for the public to comment on the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) FERC issued to Annova LNG as part of the company’s years-long effort to gain the federal approval required to begin constructing a liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminal at the Port of Brownsville.

“This is an opportunity for people to come and voice their concerns for the draft environmental impact statement. FERC has done this for all the other facilities and so it’s our turn, as well,” Maribel Guerrero, Annova LNG’s local liaison for communications, said inside the PIECC.

Annova LNG is one of three LNG companies seeking to build export terminals at the Port of Brownsville. They — along with Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG — first began the process in late 2014 and hosted a joint open house with FERC in the spring of 2015.

