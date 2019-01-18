EDC discusses small business grant programs

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The SPI Economic Development Corporation (EDC) Board reviewed grant programs and comprehensive planning Tuesday.

The Board considered action on revisions to procedures, guidelines and a 2019 timeline for the Sand Dollars for Success grant program. “This will be our third year,” EDC Director Darla Lapeyre said. She shared that the University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley’s (UTRGV) Small Business Development Center will be teaching three courses as a part of the training for participants. Grants will be awarded during the EDC’s board meeting in May, Lapeyre said.

The EDC unanimously approved the revised procedures, guidelines and timeline for awarding the grant.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.