Girls squeak past Lady Hawks Tuesday

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpons came from behind to win a key District 32-4A basketball game over the Zapata Lady Hawks, 54-52, at Tarpon Gym Tuesday night.

Trailing by as many as 10 points the Lady Tarpons took their first lead of the second half on a steal and bucket by Sabrina Garza with less than 30 seconds to play. With the Lady Tarpons leading 54-52 a pair of missed P.I. free throws gave Zapata one last chance with five seconds on the clock. The Lady Hawks got the rebound off the second miss but turned the ball over and that was a final, 54-52.

