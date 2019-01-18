No interim city manager for South Padre Island

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

On Monday, Jan.14, the South Padre Island City Council held a special meeting with the intention of naming an interim city manager, however, after a meeting that became contentious at times, things did not go according to plan. At the conclusion of the special meeting, the Island remained without an interim city manager named to fill the City’s top administrative role, which will be vacated this Friday with the departure of City Manager Susan Guthrie.

Council promptly moved into an executive session to discuss the issue. Upon return to open session, Council took on the matter of filling the position.

