School board issues stiff reproach to BISD annexation proposal

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees did not mince words in a proclamation it unanimously approved Tuesday evening in opposition of Brownsville ISD’s plan to redraw school district lines — a plan that would involve taking land currently zoned for PIISD.

“On Dec. 11, 2018 Brownsville Independent School District Board of Trustees passed a resolution directing their superintendent to begin the process with state elected officials and surrounding school districts to discuss the feasibility plan to either exchange or collapse boundaries to better serve BISD students,” explained Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Lisa Garcia.

“This action was taken without any prior notice or discussion with our administration — with PIISD,” Garcia said.

The idea was proposed by BISD Trustee Philip Cowen during a pair of meetings in mid-December.

