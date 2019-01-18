Tarpons shoot down Zapata Hawks Tuesday, 48-43

Boys also clinch heart-stopping OT win against Rio Hondo

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons boys hoops squad stayed on the winning track this week as they won their second straight district basketball game, 48-43, over the Zapata Hawks Tuesday night in Tarpon Gym.

With the win the Tarpons improve to 4-1 in District 32-4A games and remain in second place in the standings. It was their 20th win overall, against only five losses.

The Tarpons led 17-9 at the end of a quarter of play, 29-21 at the half, and 36-32 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Port Isabel led by as many as nine points in the fourth period. Dennis Lozano got a two-point basket with under two minutes to go to put P.I. up 48-39, and that was the last score for the Tarpons.

