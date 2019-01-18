The Long Run: Over 2,000 partake in 35th Causeway Run

By PAMELA CODY

Special to the PRESS

Thousands of walkers and runners of all ages converged at the Port Isabel Community Center last Saturday morning to participate in the 35th Annual Longest Causeway Run and Fitness Walk.

Chairman of the board for the Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce, Steve Bearden, was on hand as the starter for the event, and commented on this year’s turnout. “We have over 2,000 entrants this year, more than we had last year, so that’s a positive,” Bearden said, shortly after signaling the runners to begin their trek.

Runners for the event began their 10-kilometer route at 8 a.m., with walkers starting their 5-kilometer route shortly thereafter at 8:15 a.m. The route took runners over the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway to South Padre Island, where the course looped around the Island to eventually conclude in front of Louie’s Backyard.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.