WOWE takes flight Tuesday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE) is set to return to the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC) Tuesday.

This 5-day event is jam packed with educational seminars, bird walks, live animal demonstrations and wildlife tours suitable for the young and young at heart.

Things kick off at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and continue through Saturday with events scheduled from 8 a.m. – 4 p.m. each day.

Fan favorite, Jonathan Wood, will again enchant audiences with his live raptor shows on Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Seating is limited, so get there early.

Admission to WOWE is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, and $4 for children under 12. Week-long passes are $35 for adults, $30 for seniors and $20 for students.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.