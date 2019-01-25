City floats reduced beach parking fee idea

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Shoreline issues — including paid parking, the purchase of portable toilets for beach accesses, construction of a dune garden and a documentary highlighting the Island’s shoreline management efforts — highlighted the Jan. 16 SPI City Council meeting.

On the issue of paid parking, Shoreline Management Director Hill requested the Council reject all bids received, and recommended moving forward with an inter-local agreement with the City of Galveston for third-party parking vendor and support technology services.

“The idea of an inter-local agreement, in this case, is that we would speak to a larger city such as Galveston and request that they allow us to piggyback off of their acquisition of technology,” Hill explained.

Hill also shared that in reviewing the draft of the beach user fee plan with the Shoreline Task Force, one of their recommendations had been to tie annual parking passes to a vehicle’s license plate registration. “You’re not going to be able to get a blank pass and pass it around,” Hill clarified.

Another update to the plan was to allow for the discounted purchase of passes during the month of January — for $25 versus the regular $100 price if purchased any other month.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.