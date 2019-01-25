Concealed carry classes to be offered

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Local residents will soon have the option of obtaining their Texas license to carry (LTC) a handgun at the Port Isabel Police Department Shooting Range.

The news came as the Port Isabel City Commission approved the proposal during a special meeting Monday evening.

“It’s a good thing. I think it’s something that the public needs,” said Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora. Zamora has previously served as a chief of police in Port Isabel.

The certification classes will be taught by Frankie Garza, who currently works at the police department, but is also a licensed firearms instructor, he explained to the commissioners.

