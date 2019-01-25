Constable’s office makes several arrests

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Cameron County Pct. 1 Constable’s Office has made several arrests in recent weeks, ranging from the apprehension of a suspected burglar, to the arrest of several undocumented juveniles who were allegedly attempting to smuggle drugs into the country.

First was the arrest of a Laguna Heights man in connection with the burglary of a vehicle.

On Friday, Dec. 28, deputy constables responded to a call on the 100 block of West Adams Street from a resident who said one of their vehicle’s windows had been shattered, said Chief Deputy Constable Saul Sauceda.

The resident provided police with video footage from a home security system which deputy constables were able to use to identify the alleged suspect.

