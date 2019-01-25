Council tackles aesthetic issues

By KEVIN RICH

The South Padre Island City Council tackled some issues related to the City’s form based code during a meeting held on Wednesday, Jan. 16.

Planning Director Cliff Cross presented a plan involving a unique architectural design at a proposed development.

Cross explained the proposal was originally considered by the Development Standards Review Task Force in November — initially as a request to define the design as public art. “As a staff, it didn’t meet the public art guidelines in our opinion,” Cross said. He explained that the property in question is a 10-acre lot that includes wetlands at 6401 Padre Blvd. just south of Sea Turtle Inc.

The Planning and Zoning Commission had also considered the proposal. Cross reported that areas of concerns over the proposal included drainage, parking and building placement.

