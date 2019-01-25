Dead plants to be replaced with concrete

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Padre Boulevard landscaping, recognition of the city manager, paying tribute to an event founder, consideration of a payment plan and support for legislation that would allow cities to ban plastic bags were highlights of the Jan. 16 meeting of the South Padre Island City Council.

Public Works Director Alex Sanchez brought forward two options to address areas where dead plants had been removed from landscaping along Padre Boulevard; he suggested filling the areas with either stamped concrete or sod.

Filling the areas with concrete would cost the City an estimated $387,894, while the cost estimate for using sod came in at $138,054, Sanchez said. He estimated the cost of maintaining the grass at a little over $20,000 per year.

Sanchez also reported that TxDOT preferred concrete over sod, saying they feared using grass in the narrow strips could potentially lead to undermining the integrity of the sidewalks.

“I’m going to reiterate what I said last time,” emphasized Council member Alita Bagley. “We have spent almost $400,000 to put in an irrigation system to make these beds, and to spend another almost $400,000 to rip it all out I think is a terrible misuse of taxpayer funds.”

