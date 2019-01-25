Girls roundly defeat Lady Bearkats

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Lady Tarpon basketball team won Tuesday’s district game at Raymondville, 50-34. It was their third straight win in and they improve to 6-3 in district play.

“We played pretty good defense the first quarter,” Head Coach Hannah Burleson said after the game. “It really helped spark our offense and get us going.”

Port Isabel led 13-5 in a low-scoring first quarter, 18-11 at the half, and 35-26 at the start of the fourth quarter.

“We kinda hit a dry spell the second quarter, but anytime you can win on the road that’s a good thing,” Burleson said.

