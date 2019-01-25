Laguna Vista Duathlon scheduled Sunday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Slots are still available for participation in this Saturday’s Du It By The Bay” Duathlon.

Sponsored by the Laguna Madre Gator Chasers, PowerWatt Coaching LLC, and the Town of Laguna Vista the event features a two-mile run, 10 mile bike, and a two-mile run course that organizers say is simple enough for beginners, yet challenging enough for experienced duathletes.

Participants may enter as individuals or as a two-person or three-person relay team. Registration is limited to 200 participants and t-shirts are limited to those who register online.

Proceeds will benefit AMIKids Rio Grande Valley.

Packet pickup is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 26 from 5:00 – 7:30 p.m. at Bay B Boomers Bar and Grill in Laguna Vista, and Sunday, Jan. 27, 6:30 – 7:30 a.m. at Roloff Park.

Correction: In the print edition of the PRESS, the event was incorrectly listed as taking place Saturday. It will be held Sunday, Jan. 27. The PRESS regrets the error.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.