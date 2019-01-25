OLSS Valentine’s Day dance scheduled Feb. 9

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church’s Fifth Annual Valentine’s Day Dinner, Dance and Auction is scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 9 at the Isla Grand Beach Resort Ballroom.

Music will be provided by The Latin Knights Band.

The dinner begins at 6 p.m., to be followed by a dance from 8 p.m. until midnight.

During the dinner and dance, a silent and audible auction will be conducted in the area surrounding the ballroom.

Tickets are $50 per person. Every ticket purchased will be entered in a drawing for a two-night stay at Isla Grand Beach Resort.

For more information, call the church office at (956)943-1297.

