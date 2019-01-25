On Fire: Tarpons hit 4-game win streak

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpon boys’ hoops squad won another one in overtime Tuesday night. This time the opponent was the Raymondville Bearkats and the Tarpons came out on top at the end of a hard-fought game, 59-55.

P.I. led 53-51 with seconds to go in regulation before Raymondville hit two free throws to tie the score at 53. Port Isabel worked for the last shot but Tommy Zurita’s jump shot at the buzzer was no good.

With less than two seconds to go in the four-minute overtime, Emilio Galvan put the Tarpons ahead by one when he made the front end of a one-and-one at the line. Daniel Rinza got the rebound of Galvan’s miss on the second shot and put it in at the buzzer, and that was a final, 59-55.

