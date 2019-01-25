Stahl delivers State of the Island address

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

It was a full house at the Hilton Garden Inn Wednesday afternoon as Island residents and local dignitaries crowded into a spacious ballroom to hear South Padre Island Mayor Dennis Stahl deliver his State of the Island address.

Wednesday’s event was part of a quarterly guest speaker series hosted by the South Padre Island Chamber of Commerce. This time, the guest of honor was the Island’s own mayor, who spoke of the achievements and challenges the City faced in 2018.

Highlights of Stahl’s address included the City’s ongoing improvements to its infrastructure, including 11 miles of new sidewalks which were constructed over the last year, the multimodal transportation center which will one day serve as a hub for public transit, City offices and other amenities, and also continued progress to preserve and enhance the City’s beaches, among other achievements.

“One of the most important assets that we have in this community is our beach,” Stahl said.

