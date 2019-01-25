Zurita plays all-out for Tarpons

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Senior Tarpon basketball player Tommy Zurita knows only one speed when it comes to how he plays the game, and that’s all-out. The Press visited with Zurita recently at practice and he shared his thoughts on the game and his career aspirations.

Zurita started playing the game at the Boys and Girls Club in Port Isabel around the age of five. He got into organized inter-scholastic basketball in junior high. To keep his hand in he gets lots of court time in during the summer, playing with the RGV Lakers touring team.

“It helps me keep in shape, just keep working on my game,” Zurita said.

