‘Awesome’: Live raptor show a big hit as WOWE wraps up

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

“Awesome!”

That one word succinctly summed up Kathy Russo’s experience at the Winter Outdoor Wildlife Expo (WOWE) last Friday afternoon.

In particular, it summed up her one-of-a-kind experience during the Live Raptor Show with raptor rehabilitator and educator, Jonathan Wood.

Russo, a first time Winter Texan from Illinois, was selected during the show to help Wood with a particular task.

Wood stood at the front of the auditorium at the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center (BNC). Behind him, perched on artificial tree stumps, or cleverly hidden in camouflaged fake tree trunks, stood 16 birds of prey — various raptors, including hawks, falcons, vultures and eagles.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.