DELAYED: Trial on hold for man accused in death of former PRESS editor Elizabeth Sweeten

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Trial has been delayed for a man accused in the death of former PRESS editor Elizabeth “Liz” Sweeten.

Ronnie Huerta, 33, is accused of killing Sweeten during a drunk driving incident last March. His trial was set to begin this Monday, Jan. 28, but proceedings have been delayed due to his defense attorney, Victor Ramirez, currently trying a separate case.

Attorneys for both sides of the Huerta case were set to meet in the 138th State District Court at 9 a.m. Thursday morning for a status update.

Sweeten, a Port Isabel resident, was crossing Queen Isabella Boulevard on foot on Sunday, March 4, 2018 when Huerta allegedly struck her with his motorcycle.

