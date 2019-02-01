In the hunt: Girls keep playoff hopes alive with decisive win over La Grulla

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel High Lady Tarpons got the best of La Grulla, 66-36, in a key District 32-4A basketball game Tuesday night in Tarpon Gym.

With the win Port Isabel improves to 7-5 in district play and remains in contention for the fourth playoff spot in the district.

Except for a 2-2 tie early in the first quarter, the Lady Tarpons led all the way and were never threatened after reeling off 11 unanswered points to go up 13-2 inside the four-minute mark of the opening quarter.

It was 18-8, PI, at the end of the first quarter, 39-12 at the half and 47-24 at the end of three quarters. Port Isabel took its biggest lead — 34 points — on a bucket by Serena Brown with a little over two minutes to play in the game, and the score was 63-29 at that point.

