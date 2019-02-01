Kite Fest happening now at SPI

By DINA ARÉVALO

The South Padre Island Kite Fest was set to get underway Thursday evening with a special indoor kite-flying show at the South Padre Island Convention Centre.

The show continued Friday and Saturday as the kite fliers move things outdoors — to the bayside tidal flats just north of the Convention Centre.

There, professional kite fliers will wow crowds in with dazzling aerobatic displays performed by groups and solo artists.

The outdoor performances will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and are free to spectators. Bring a lawn chair, or watch from the warmth of your car.

Several kite fliers from all over the United States are scheduled to bring their magnificent ‘show kites’ that will be on display throughout the day. Just imagine it — a huge 3D dragon, a 150-foot octopus, a 90-foot gecko or a 24-foot spinning boll. Whatever you can imagine, you might see it soaring in the air.

