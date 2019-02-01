Music by the Bay slated in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Madre community is invited to participate in the Laguna Vista Live: Music by the Bay event on Saturday, March 2 from 6 to 10 p.m. at Roloff Park.

“We are reaching to those interested in participating this event,” Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela said, adding the Town wishes to showcase local talent.

“The Town would welcome school groups and community organizations that may be interested in participating or performing during this music event,” he said.

Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets for their comfort.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.