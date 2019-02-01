Shop till you drop: Thousands flock to SPI Market Days

DARREN GOLLER

Special to the PRESS

There was plenty to see and do at the 23rd annual SPI Market Days held at the South Padre Island Convention Centre this past weekend.

The event saw over 7,000 patrons pass through the gates, all eager to see what treasures they could find on the Island. You could have done a whole year’s worth of shopping at one time in one place. There was something for everyone, such as art, crafts, jewelry, clothing, health and relaxation items, toys for the young and young at heart, beauty products, sightseeing and fishing trips, food and more.

Cathy Shelton is the promoter of the shopping extravaganza event, assisted by her daughter, Monique Carre.

