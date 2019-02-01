TCEQ to host Annova LNG air permit meeting

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) is set to hold a public meeting in Brownsville next week regarding an air quality permit submitted by Annova LNG.

The state regulatory agency issued a notice earlier this month stating that it has prepared a draft permit in response to an application Annova LNG submitted on Jan. 11, 2017. “The executive director has made a preliminary decision to issue the permit because it meets all rules and regulations,” reads a public notice issued by TCEQ.

As a result, TCEQ will now solicit public comment on the draft permit at the Brownsville Event Center, 1 Event Ctr., on Tuesday, Feb. 5. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m.

Annova LNG is one of three liquefied natural gas (LNG) companies seeking to build export terminals at the Port of Brownsville. It, along with the two other companies — Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG — have been undergoing an approval process involving multiple state and federal agencies since late 2014.

“The executive director has completed the technical review of the application and prepared a draft permit which, if approved, would establish the conditions under which the facility must operate,” reads the notice.

