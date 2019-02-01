Town sponsoring code enforcement campaign

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The Laguna Vista CARES – Code Enforcement Campaign is in full swing locally.

“We at the Town are working on raising awareness on encouraging property owners to maintain their properties,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

Police Officer Christina Esquivel is working as the code enforcement officer for the Town, he said, approaching residents to seek voluntary compliance in maintaining their property.

Rules for residents to follow are:

• Maintain your alleys, yards and ditches

• Park your vehicles and boats/trailers on prepared spaces

• Remove junk and abandoned vehicles

• Don’t allow your pets to run loose

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.