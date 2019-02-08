Season ends for Lady Tarpon hoops

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The 2018-19 basketball season has come to an end for the Port Isabel Lady Tarpons. Their final game was played Monday night and it was a 55-48 loss at the hands of the Rio Hondo Lady Bobcats in Tarpon Gym.

With the loss the Port Isabel girls fall to 7-7 and they finish in 5th place in the final standings of District 32-4A. The top four teams in the final standings advance to the post-season playoffs.

Hidalgo is alone in first place in the final standings with a perfect 14-0 record in district play. Rio Hondo will be the second seed for post-season play, and Zapata and La Feria finish in a tie for third place. The latter two teams will play one more game to determine the third and fourth seeds.

