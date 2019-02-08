SPICE cook-off set for Saturday

PRESS Staff Report

It’s time once again for the South Padre Island Chili Expo (SPICE) Chili Cook-Off to benefit Walk for Women.

The chili and bean competition is slated for this Saturday at Louie’s Backyard, 2305 Laguna Blvd.

Culinary contestants will pit their best recipes for chili or beans in one of several categories, vying for bragging rights — and it’s all for a good cause: helping local women in their battle against breast cancer.

Competition categories include: Texas Red, White or Green, Freestyle, and a separate category for Beans. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three finishers in each category.

Additionally, “a plaque and bragging rights will be awarded to the winner of the People’s Choice category,” according to a statement released by Walk for Women.

The event takes place, rain or shine. Doors open at 7 a.m. for cooking teams, and 11 a.m. for the general public. Entertainment will be provided from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. by Island favorite, Leslie Blasing.

Then, whet your appetites starting at noon, when the official tasting begins. Awards will be announced at 2 p.m.

For more information, call (956)495-9884.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.