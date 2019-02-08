Tarpons pull off a squeaker, win 61-56

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel Tarpons pulled another one out of the fire when they came from behind to beat the Rio Hondo Bobcats, 61-56, Monday night in Tarpon Gym.

The team improves to 10-2 in District 32-4A games, and 25-6 overall. With the win, they remain in second place in the district behind Hidalgo. Hidalgo stayed perfect at 12-0 with last Friday’s 60-46 win at home over PI.

It did not look good early on for the Tarpons. They led 2-0 off the opening tip on Tommy Zurita’s steal and bucket, but Rio Hondo took a 30-13 lead with three minutes to go till halftime. The Tarpons came back with 13 unanswered points, ending with a three-pointer by Cole Pinkerton just before the buzzer, to make it 30-26, Rio Hondo, at the break.

