Feb 08 2019

Tarpons pull off a squeaker, win 61-56

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel Tarpons pulled another one out of the fire when they came from behind to beat the Rio Hondo Bobcats, 61-56, Monday night in Tarpon Gym.

The team improves to 10-2 in District 32-4A games, and 25-6 overall. With the win, they remain in second place in the district behind Hidalgo. Hidalgo stayed perfect at 12-0 with last Friday’s 60-46 win at home over PI.

It did not look good early on for the Tarpons. They led 2-0 off the opening tip on Tommy Zurita’s steal and bucket, but Rio Hondo took a 30-13 lead with three minutes to go till halftime. The Tarpons came back with 13 unanswered points, ending with a three-pointer by Cole Pinkerton just before the buzzer, to make it 30-26, Rio Hondo, at the break.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

Editor

Permanent link to this article: https://www.portisabelsouthpadre.com/2019/02/08/tarpons-pull-off-a-squeaker-win-61-56/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.