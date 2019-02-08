Taskforce talks toilets

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

An update on temporary toilets and a review of the Shoreline Master Plan and highlighted the Monday, Jan. 28 meeting of the South Padre Island Shoreline Task Force.

The Task Force took on a discussion of the status of some temporary toilet facilities which have recently been installed at several beach accesses along Gulf Boulevard. Task Force member Virginia Guillot asked Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill for an update on the number of toilets that were placed, where they were placed, any feedback received, and the plan for additional facilities to be placed for Spring Break.

“We have all 20 of the ADA Port-a-Potties in place at the beach accesses,” Hill announced. “There are as few as one at some of the accesses. There as many as three at others.”

