TCEQ hosts Annova LNG air quality permit meeting

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Residents from across Cameron County gathered at the Brownsville Event Center Tuesday evening to attend a public meeting hosted by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) regarding an application submitted by Annova LNG for an air quality permit.

The state regulatory agency issued a notice earlier this month stating that it has prepared a draft permit in response to an application Annova LNG submitted on Jan. 11, 2017, which granted a preliminary decision to approve the application.

But at Tuesday’s meeting, residents spoke of their opposition to the company’s project, and two others like it — proposals to construct export terminals for liquefied natural gas (LNG) at the Port of Brownsville.

Approximately 50 people sat scattered among chairs in a ballroom capable of holding many more people. Similar meetings TCEQ has held for Rio Grande LNG and Texas LNG in 2016 and 2018 drew hundreds of people wishing to comment — some for the projects, but the majority speaking against them.

