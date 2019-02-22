Ballots set in May elections

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

With the filing deadline for prospective candidates in the City of Port Isabel and Point Isabel ISD school board elections closed as of 5 p.m. last Friday, voters now know who will be appearing on their May ballots.

Two seats are up for election in the City of Port Isabel municipal race: places 3 and 4. Incumbents Martin C. Cantu and Jeffery Martinez are both seeking re-election.

Cantu is vying to keep his seat at Place 3, and will face challengers Alycen LaCombe and George Martinez.

In the Place 4 race, Martinez is running against Darrell Mangham, Rey Puente and Greg Ruiz.

Across town, the Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) is seeking to fill three seats on its Board of Trustees.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.