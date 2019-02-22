Council again raises Padre Boulevard median proposal

By KEVIN RICH

The South Padre Island City Council held a workshop on Tuesday, Feb. 19 to discuss the potential for more improvements to Padre Boulevard, including medians, sidewalks and a boardwalk project.

Discussion on the project pitted concerns over pedestrian safety and enhancing aesthetics against the potential impact to business owners of limiting where vehicles can cross Padre Boulevard. The idea of instead redirecting funds for the expansion of the South Padre Island Convention Centre — which is owned by Cameron County — as discussed in previous Council

meetings, also factored in to the debate.

Assistant City Manager Darla Jones started by presenting background information on the Padre Boulevard project. “We began this project in 2015 with a raised median analysis, and that was conducted by Kimley-Horn,” reported Jones. She described it as a very thorough analysis of traffic patterns on the Island, including the identification of conflict points between vehicles, pedestrians, and bicyclists.

