Island gets update on TIRZ contributions

Prior to the Wednesday, Feb. 6 regular meeting of the South Padre Island City Council, the Board of Directors of the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone (TIRZ) met to review their 2017-2018 annual financial report.

Island Mayor Dennis Stahl introduced Cameron County Pct. 1 Commissioner Sofia Benavides, who attended, along with Council members Ken Medders, Joe Ricco, Eva Jean Dalton and Kerry Schwartz. Assistant Manager Darla Jones presented the report.

Jones began by explaining that, in addition to this meeting, the report would be presented at the regular City Council meeting that followed that evening, and at a Cameron County Commissioners’ Court meeting slated for Feb. 18.

Jones said the City contributed some $210,631.07 to the TIRZ from 2012-2017.

