LV looking to tighten-up trash ordinances

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Amid an ongoing code enforcement effort for Laguna Vista property owners to keep their yards

free of trash and debris, the first reading of an amendment to an ordinance designed to encourage

property upkeep was introduced here last week.

At the beginning of the year, the Town of Laguna Vista embarked on a Laguna Vista Cares campaign

to raise awareness and encourage residents to maintain their properties by encouraging the

maintenance of alleys, yards and ditches; parking vehicles and boats/trailers on prepared spaces;

removing junk and abandoned vehicles and preventing pets from running loose.

The proposed ordinance amendment outlines the procedures for proper garbage and brush

disposal.

“The current ordinance, as it is written, gives property owners up to 10 days to remove a pile of

debris or brush,” City Manager Rolando Vela said.

