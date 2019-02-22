Pirates sink Tarpons, 67-54

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

The season has come to an end for the Port Isabel Tarpons basketball team. They were eliminated from the post-season playoffs Tuesday night by the Sinton Pirates, who won the first round, bi-district game, 67-54, at Alice.

Port Isabel led 16-15 at the end of the first quarter of the game, but the Pirates were up 24-20 by the three-minute mark of the second period, and the Tarpons could never quite catch up after that. It was 33-28, Sinton, at the half, and the Pirates led 50-39 at the start of the fourth quarter.

The Tarpons got within six points, 40-34, on Tommy Zurita’s three-pointer near the five-minute mark of the third quarter.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.