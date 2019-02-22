SPI approves $100,000 in last minute Spring Break funding

By KEVIN RICH

The allocation of $100,000 for Spring Break related marketing was the subject of two special committee meetings held on South Padre Island on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

The item was first decided on during a special session of the SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVA). During public comments and announcements, Clayton Brashear offered his opinion on the proposal.

“I just want to give you all 100 percent

confidence on my side of the Island that Spring Break is very important, and let’s don’t lose sight of we have nothing to fill its place, so until we find something that can fill its place, we need to pay 100 percent attention to next month,” Brashear emphasized.

Mike Flores, interim director of the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), provided background information on the proposal. He began by reporting that the funds were to be allocated from a $2.2 million excess reserve fund.

