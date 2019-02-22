Sprinters have strong showing at Pharr

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High sprinters were strong at Pharr last Friday. Running at the Hog Relays, hosted by PSJA Southwest. Two Tarpons in particular were especially fast in the 100 and 200-meter sprint races.

Cesar Aguilera and Mac Strunk each ran second in the 100-meter and 200-meter races, respectively.

Aguilera’s time in the former was 11.65 seconds, barely a tenth of a second behind the winning time of 11.54 posted by race winner, Ryan Mesa of Santa Rosa.

Strunk was also just a tick of the watch slower than 200-meter race winner, Miguel Flores of PSJA High School. Strunk’s time of 22.94 was less than three-tenths of a second slower than Flores’ time of 22.65 seconds.

