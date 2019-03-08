Cesenes gets gold again at Los Fresnos

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Marlyn Cesenes was golden again in the pole vault last week at the Falcon Relays in Los Fresnos.

The senior athlete cleared 9-feet, 6-inches on her best jump to finish a foot-and-a-half ahead of the second place finisher.

The Lady Tarpons had a number of other high finishes and collected enough points to take fourth place in the final team standings.

Port Isabel athletes earned silver medals in the 100-meter hurdles and the high jump, and the 4 x 400 mile relay team was third in that event.

The team did not enter a foursome in the 4 x 100-meter sprint relay race this time, but girls’ track coach Julie Breedlove is satisfied with the results achieved so far this season in the other two relay events.

