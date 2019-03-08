From the Desk of the City Manager

Port Isabel focused on infrastructure improvements

By JARED HOCKEMA

Port Isabel City Manager

I’m writing today to give an update on city projects coming up this year. Last year, we were fortunate to be able to re-construct some of the most deteriorated sections of roadways. With the passage of the bond election in November, we are preparing a number of projects for this year.

Among the road projects to begin this year are the reconstruction of additional sections of Maxan Street, reconstruction of additional sections of Island Avenue and reconstruction of deteriorated areas on Tarpon, Bass, Trout and Pompano streets. Additional projects being considered are reconstruction of several storm sewers, improvements to Windward Avenue and the construction of a connector between Woody Lane and Walmart. Also, the city is submitting an application to the Texas Community Block Grant Program for the reconstruction of South Shore for Adams to Cisneros. We expect this application to be funded in the fall.

We also have several parks projects that are scheduled to begin. Approval was recently obtained from Texas Parks and Wildlife Department for the second phase of the Arturo Galvan Coastal Park. The bidding process is currently underway for this project, which will result in the construction of a walking trail, gazebo, parking, restrooms and amenities such as landscaping, playscape and lighting. The improvements were designed to blend with the natural environment and reduce impact on views of the water.

Likewise, we will soon be advertising for bids for the Washington Park improvements project. When the price of steel increased sharply last year, due to the enactment of tariffs, the city had to reimagine this project. A change in the structure and material of the pavilion will result in cost savings, and additional funds were included in the bond issue to fund these improvements. The second basketball court will be enlarged, a cover will be installed over one of the courts, exercise equipment will installed and new landscaping put in place.

Finally, the Beautification Committee is wrapping up the Beautification Master Plan. Once completed, elements of the beautification master plan will be implemented, including new entrance signage and landscaping on the medians. These improvements, which will be funded through the bond issue, will compliment our efforts to revitalize the city’s business district and improve the appearance of the city for visitors and residents.

