Island explores ‘micro-hospital’ idea

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Economic Development Corporation (EDC) began preliminary plans to assess the feasibility of developing a ‘micro-hospital’ on the Island.

The topic came up during a Feb. 22 meeting, when the EDC considered an $18,000 funding request to perform a feasibility study on locating a micro-hospital on the Island. Dr. Joe Ybarra, EMS Director for the Island addressed the Board via video conferencing regarding the issue. “We need emergency services on South Padre Island,” stated Ybarra. “It’s painful to see people having to leave the Island to get medical care.”

Ybarra proposed the need to do a feasibility study to determine what would be appropriate for the Island. He noted the seasonal nature of the Island, with times where there is much greater need for medical services than others. “In order for a business to sustain itself there needs to be a sufficient body of patients,” explained Ybarra.

