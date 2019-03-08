Island mayoral ballot set

Other elections see changes, Texas Ranger inquiry

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

The ballot has been set in the May 4 special election for mayor of South Padre Island.

Three candidates have thrown their hat in the ring for the election, which was precipitated by the resignation of current Mayor Dennis Stahl. The winner of the May election will fill Stahl’s unexpired term through November 2020.

Local business owner and real estate developer Clayton Brashear was the first candidate to submit an a candidate application.

Recently retired South Padre Island Assistant City Manager Darla Jones submitted her paperwork just one day after she officially left her position as a city employee.

And real estate developer Patrick McNulty’s decision to run rounds out the three candidates vying for the City’s top elected position.

