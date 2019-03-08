Overlay district plan advances in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

An overlay district designed to define a specific development characteristics for FM 510 and Highway 100 in Laguna Vista was introduced here Tuesday by the Laguna Vista Town Council.

A second reading of the ordinance is required of the Council prior to it becoming law.

An overlay district is a tool for establishing development restrictions, or extending development incentives, on land within a defined geographic area or characterized by specific physical features or site conditions.

City Manager Rolando Vela requested the proposed ordinance that would require certain improvements to new construction in certain parts of Laguna Vista.

The overlay district on Highway 100, he said, “would include landscaping, signage and lighting standards for properties within 300-feet of the state’s right-of-way, while on FM 510, would promote a small-town feel, and incorporate a Spanish colonial architectural feature as per the adopted 2010 Envisioning Report.”

