Pensado pleads guilty

A former Point Isabel Independent School District (PIISD) teacher has admitted to having an improper relationship with a female PIISD student and has reached a plea agreement with the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office in connection with the case.

Robert Walter Pensado, 44, of Brownsville, appeared in the 445th State District Court Monday to plead guilty to four of the six counts he faced in connection with the months-long relationship he carried out with the high school student.

The four counts include allegations that Pensado engaged in various sex acts with the student, as well possession of “visual material that visually depicted, and which the defendant knew visually depicted a child who was younger than 18 years of age at the time the image of the child was made, engaging in sexual conduct,” reads a copy of an indictment handed down by a grand jury in September of last year.

