Sprinters strong at Falcon Relays

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel Tarpon sprinters seem to be getting stronger by the week.

For the third meet in a row Port Isabel athletes finished in the medals in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and in the 4 x 100-meter sprint relay at the Falcon Relays in Los Fresnos last Friday. In the 4 x 200 relay they ran in the top two for the second meet consecutively.

Also, in the last two meets after the first one at Pharr last month, Tarpon runners improved their times in each of these events. Since the Hog Relays on Feb. 15, Tarpon athletes have competed in the Tarpon Relays (Feb. 22) and the Falcon Relays last week.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.