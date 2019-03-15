Booming Business? Island stores seeing mixed results as Spring Break begins

By DINA ARÉVALO

South Padre Island may be packed — with the stand-still traffic to show it — but busy streets don’t necessarily translate into ringing cash registers.

With the busiest week of Spring Break spread out over two weeks this year, Island retailers are taking a “wait and see” approach to assess how well sales have gone. But, so far, things are slow.

“Every year, we expect more people and there is a lot of people on the Island, but as far as people coming to the shop, we see less,” said Omar Gonzalez, manager of the New Wave.

“Our sales is down a little bit. Especially, like today. Looking at the numbers from last year comparing to this year, I think we’re down a little bit,” he said.

Farther down the street, Sharon Dahan was seeing a similar trend.

General manager of five t-shirt shops, including Oxygen, Jaws, Beach Outlet, and two additional shops located within hotels, Dahan surmised the two-week timeline may be affecting Texas Week sales.

