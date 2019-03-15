Mar 15 2019

Booming Business? Island stores seeing mixed results as Spring Break begins

Jace Jackson, 18, of Needville, browses for clothing while enjoying Spring Break on South Padre Island Wednesday. Dina Arévalo | Staff photographer

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

South Padre Island may be packed — with the stand-still traffic to show it — but busy streets don’t necessarily translate into ringing cash registers.

With the busiest week of Spring Break spread out over two weeks this year, Island retailers are taking a “wait and see” approach to assess how well sales have gone. But, so far, things are slow.

“Every year, we expect more people and there is a lot of people on the Island, but as far as people coming to the shop, we see less,” said Omar Gonzalez, manager of the New Wave.

“Our sales is down a little bit. Especially, like today. Looking at the numbers from last year comparing to this year, I think we’re down a little bit,” he said.

Farther down the street, Sharon Dahan was seeing a similar trend.

General manager of five t-shirt shops, including Oxygen, Jaws, Beach Outlet, and two additional shops located within hotels, Dahan surmised the two-week timeline may be affecting Texas Week sales.

