Council rescinds special use permit

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Discussions surrounding a special use permit became contentious at times during a meeting of the South Padre Island City Council last Wednesday, March 6.

At issue was whether to rescind a special use permit previously granted by the Council to Three Flags Over Padre, 1201 Padre Blvd.

Mayor Dennis Stahl opened a public hearing to discuss rescinding the permit. Council member Alita Bagley stated that she had forwarded letters sent to the city manager from seven individuals and one home owners association in support of rescinding the permit, and that they were to be placed into the record for the hearing.

Doyle Wells, owner of the property in question, stepped to the podium to speak against the action.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.