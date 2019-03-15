Council revisits Padre Boulevard landscaping issue

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council once again visited the issue of sidewalk landscaping along Padre Boulevard during their meeting Wednesday, March 6.

Council member Alita Bagley brought forward a new request to move forward with Public Works recommendations for sidewalk landscaping on Padre Boulevard and rescind the previous Council action.

Bagley reviewed the history of the transportation planning meetings where safety and beautification were emphasized. “A plan was created through these public input sessions to improve our sidewalks and have landscaping,” she noted.

“Under the direction of the previous city manager, the public works director and staff, along with Kimley-Horn, worked to revise the plan and come up with something that would work,” added Bagley.

